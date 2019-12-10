Play

Ravens' Justin Tucker: Automatic in Buffalo

Tucker converted all three of his extra-point attempts plus a 36-yard field goal Sunday against the Bills.

Tucker was perfect on the day for the third straight week and leads the league in extra point conversions with 47. Only Kansas City's Harrison Butker and New Orleans' Will Lutz have more fantasy points among kickers. Tucker and the Ravens will host the Jets on Thursday.

