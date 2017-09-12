Ravens' Justin Tucker: Automatic in season opener
Tucker connected on both of his field goal attempts Sunday and converted both of his extra point attempts in a win over the Bengals.
Tucker was automatic on all four of his tries Sunday, although none of his attempts were longer than 25 yards. He remains one of the top kickers in the game with no signs of slowing down. Tucker's Ravens will face a Browns club that looks improved on defense, so there's a chance the All-Pro kicker will see more field goal opportunities should Baltimore struggle to find the end zone.
More News
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Passes through concussion protocol•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Lacking usual consistency•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Turns in All-Pro performance in 2016•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Converts all four field goals Sunday•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Misses first kick of 2016 season Monday•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Accounts for eight total points Sunday•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...