Ravens' Justin Tucker: Automatic in season opener

Tucker connected on both of his field goal attempts Sunday and converted both of his extra point attempts in a win over the Bengals.

Tucker was automatic on all four of his tries Sunday, although none of his attempts were longer than 25 yards. He remains one of the top kickers in the game with no signs of slowing down. Tucker's Ravens will face a Browns club that looks improved on defense, so there's a chance the All-Pro kicker will see more field goal opportunities should Baltimore struggle to find the end zone.