Tucker converted all three of his extra-point attempts and his lone field-goal attempt -- a 51-yarder -- in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Tucker remained automatic Sunday despite sloppy conditions in Baltimore. He has made two field goals of at least 50 yards this season and ranks sixth among all kickers in fantasy points per game (9.3). Tucker will be in a dome next week when the Ravens take on the Colts in Indianapolis.