Ravens' Justin Tucker: Big performance Sunday

Tucker went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and converted two extra-point tires in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

Tucker was automatic Sunday night, knocking through field goals from 28 yards, 31 yards, 47 yards and 49 yards away. He is now 6-for-7 on field-goal attempts past 40 yards on the season.

