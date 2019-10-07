Ravens' Justin Tucker: Boots game-winner against Steelers
Tucker converted all four of his field-goal attempts Sunday against the Steelers as well as both of his extra-point attempts.
Tucker was the hero for the Ravens on Sunday, booting a 46-yarder in the open end of Heinz Field to deliver a victory in overtime. According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Tucker is now 24-for-25 on field goals at Heinz Field, a mark of 96 percent while other opposing kickers are making 79 percent of their attempts since the stadium opened in 2001. Tucker is 10-for-10 on field goals on the year and will return home to face the Bengals in Week 6.
