Tucker went 3-for-3 on field goals Sunday against the Seahawks and added four extra points in the win.

The veteran was perfect on his seven tries Sunday as the Ravens offense kept him busy en route to putting up over 30 points for the third consecutive week. Tucker made two field goals from inside 40 yards and one 45-yarder. The Ravens may be hard-pressed to have as smooth of sailing on offense in Week 10 when the Browns travel to Baltimore, but Tucker is still making nearly every attempt he is given.