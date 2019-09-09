Ravens' Justin Tucker: Busy in opener

Tucker connected on a 34-yard field goal attempt Sunday and converted all eight of his extra-point attempts.

The eight extra points won't be the norm, but it was encouraging nonetheless for Tucker to be perfect on what was an extremely busy day for the star kicker. Tucker returns home for Week 2 when the Ravens host the Cardinals. He was 19-for-20 on field goals, including a perfect 3-for-3 on attempts of 50-or-more yards, at M&T Bank Stadium in 2018.