Tucker connected on all five of his extra points and converted a 41-yard field goal in Sunday's win over the Browns.

The star kicker was automatic as usual, converting all of his kicks in what was a blowout win for the Ravens. Tucker had a career-low 29 field goal attempts last season but he made up for it in the fantasy scoring column by setting a career-high with 57 made extra points. It appears that most of Tucker's contributions will come via the extra point this season, but he remains extremely accurate when asked to kick field goals as well.