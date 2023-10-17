Tucker converted all six of his field-goal attempts Sunday against the Titans and had an extra point blocked.

It was a busy day for Tucker as Baltimore routinely got into Tennessee territory but struggled to convert those chances into touchdowns. As a result, Tucker had his most field goal attempts in a game since Week 14 of his second season back in 2013. Four of his field-goal attempts came from within 30 yards and only one came from beyond 40 yards. Baltimore returns home to face the Lions in Week 7.