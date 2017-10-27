Ravens' Justin Tucker: Chips in double-digit points again

Tucker converted all four of his extra-point attempts Thursday and went 2-for-3 on field goals in a win over the Dolphins.

Tucker's lone blemish wasn't necessarily his fault as Miami was able to generate a great push up front to block his 46-yard attempt in the third quarter. He still managed to end the night with 10 total points and Tucker also notched a 50-plus yard field goal for the third week in a row. Tucker has officially rounded back into his All-Pro form over the last month, but owners will want to take note that his bye week is coming up after Baltimore's Week 9 clash with Tennessee.