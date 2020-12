Tucker connected on both field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Giants.

Tucker missed a kick in three straight games leading up to Week 16, but he bounced back with a perfect outing Sunday. Both field-goal tries came from within 30 yards. Tucker has made just 25 field goals this season, and he'll need to make at least three in the season finale against the Bengals to avoid a career low in the category.