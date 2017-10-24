Ravens' Justin Tucker: Connects from long range Sunday
Tucker connected on all three of his field goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
The All-Pro kicker is officially back after some uncharacteristic misses early in the season. He drilled field goals of 48, 57, and 47 yards against the Vikings and has made all nine of his field goal attempts over the last three weeks. Baltimore's offense struggles to get into plus-territory, which can occasionally cut down on Tucker's chances; however, he's capable of providing points anytime the Ravens get inside the opponent's 40-yard line. He'll return home this week to face off against the Dolphins.
