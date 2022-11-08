Tucker connected on both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point attempts in Monday's win over the Saints.

Tucker is tied with Jason Myers as the top fantasy kicker through nine weeks. The All-Pro has made 25 of 26 extra point attempts along with a 90 percent field goal conversion rate. His five field goals of 50-or-more yards puts him in a tie with Daniel Carlson for the league lead. Baltimore is on a bye this week so fantasy managers will have to find a streaming option for Week 10 before Tucker returns in Week 11 against Carolina.