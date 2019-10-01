Ravens' Justin Tucker: Converts all kicks Sunday
Tucker connected on his lone field-goal attempt and made both his extra-point attempts in Week 4 against the Browns.
The Ravens had a two-point conversion attempt again Sunday, making it two weeks in a row that the Ravens have gone the aggressive route in leaving Tucker on the sidelines for an extra point try. Baltimore seems committed to going for two, especially when trailing, which might cut into Tucker's extra-point attempts. He's still automatic as a field goal kicker, however, so he still carries a high value for his position.
