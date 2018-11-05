Ravens' Justin Tucker: Converts all three field goals against Steelers

Tucker converted all three of his field goal attempts and converted his lone extra point attempt Sunday against the Steelers.

Tucker was perfect on the day, converting two 23-yard field goals and a 37-yarder. He is tied for seventh in the league with 16 made field goals through nine weeks and his 88.9 conversion rate ranks 12th in the league. Tucker is on a bye before returning to action Nov. 18 against the Bengals.

