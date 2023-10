Tucker converted a 23-yard field goal and an extra point in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Tucker's chances were limited Sunday due in part to the offense failing to sustain drives into Steeler territory. There was also a game management gaffe that cost Tucker an opportunity to kick a field goal at the end of the first half. On the year, Tucker is 5-for-7 on field goals and has converted all 12 of his extra-point attempts.