Tucker went 4-for-5 on extra points and boomed the game-winning 55-yard field goal in Monday's game against the Browns.

The Browns blocked a Tucker extra-point attempt, which was the kicker's lone blemish on the night. We connected on his other four extra-point tries and delivered in a clutch spot with a long field goal with the game on the line. Tucker is now 3-for-4 on field goals of 50-or-more yards this season and 22-for-24 overall. The Ravens host the Jaguars on Sunday.