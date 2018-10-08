Ravens' Justin Tucker: Drills three field goals

Tucker converted three of four field-goal attempts during Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Browns.

Even though Baltimore struggled to get anything going offensively, Tucker still tried four field goals for the second time in as many weeks -- which marks the first two times the kicker has attempted that many since Week 16 of the 2016 campaign. His lone miss wasn't his fault since it was blocked by Browns cornerback Denzel Ward. With the Ravens top-11 in the league in both offensive yards per game as well as points per contest, look for the two-time first-team All-Pro kicker to continue to be one of the busiest kickers in the league.