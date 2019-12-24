Ravens' Justin Tucker: Gets back on track
Tucker converted one field goal and all four of his extra point attempts Sunday against the Browns.
Tucker is on pace to finish the season with the fewest field goal attempts of his career as he's attempted just 25 through 15 games. He has never attempted fewer than 33 field goal in any of his eight-year career, nor has he made fewer than 29 field goals in any of those seasons. His accuracy is near his peak, though, as Tucker has converted 96 percent of his field goals, which is second only to his 97.4 percent conversion rate in 2016. Of course, Tucker has made up for the lack of field goals with a massive spike in extra points. Tucker is already 15 extra point attempts ahead of his previous career high as he heads into the season finale against the Steelers. Only Harrison Butker and Will Lutz have more fantasy points than Tucker among kickers.
