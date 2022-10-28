Tucker made two of three field-goal attempts and all three PAT tries in Thursday's 27-22 win over Tampa Bay.

Tucker connected from 22 yards out in the first quarter and from 30 in the fourth. He was good from 70 yards away in warmups, so the Ravens didn't think twice about sending Tucker out for a 61-yard attempt at the end of the first half, but that kick was blocked. Despite having a miss on his ledger in two of his last three games, Tucker remains the cream of the crop at the kicker position.