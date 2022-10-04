Tucker was perfect Sunday against the Bills, converting both of his field-goal attempts along with both of his extra-point attempts.

Sunday marked Tucker's first multi-field goal game of the season as well as his third week in a row with a made field goal of 50-or-more yards. Tucker surprisingly ranks outside the top ten among kickers in fantasy production thus far this season but he has been effective as usual when called upon, going 5-for-5 on field goals and 14-for-15 on extra points. The Ravens host the Bengals on Sunday night.