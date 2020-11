Tucker made all three of his field-goal attempts as well as his only extra-point try in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Titans.

Tucker converted from 30, 27 and 29 yards on his respective field goals, which helped him hit double digits in points for the first time since Week 6. In doing so, he brought his tally to 86 points this season, tying him for eighth among kickers this season.