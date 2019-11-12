Ravens' Justin Tucker: Hits seven extra points in Cincy
Tucker converted all seven of his extra point attempts Sunday against the Bengals.
The Ravens hung 49 points on the Bengals and Tucker hit on each of the extra point tries, moving him to 31 of 32 on extra points in 2019. Tucker is one of three kickers averaging 9.0 fantasy points per game or more, alongside Kansas City's Harrison Butker and Arizona's Zane Gonzalez. He will return home in Week 12 when the Ravens host the Texans.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...