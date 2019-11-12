Ravens' Justin Tucker: Hits seven extra points in Cincy

Tucker converted all seven of his extra point attempts Sunday against the Bengals.

The Ravens hung 49 points on the Bengals and Tucker hit on each of the extra point tries, moving him to 31 of 32 on extra points in 2019. Tucker is one of three kickers averaging 9.0 fantasy points per game or more, alongside Kansas City's Harrison Butker and Arizona's Zane Gonzalez. He will return home in Week 12 when the Ravens host the Texans.