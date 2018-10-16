Ravens' Justin Tucker: Just three points in win
Tucker did not attempt a field goal but made all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 21-0 win over the Titans.
Tucker did all that was required of him Sunday, even though his three points were less than usual. With 51 on the season, however, he still ranks seventh among kickers.
More News
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Drills three field goals•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Big performance Sunday•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Tallies nine points in winning effort•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Remains perfect Week 2•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Perfect start to season•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Unmatched from distance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Freeman to IR, add Ito Smith?
The injury news keeps getting worse for the Atlanta Falcons as they place Devonta Freeman on...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Week 7 Streamers
Heath Cummings is trusting Eli Manning in Week 7. What could go wrong?
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7