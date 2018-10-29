Ravens' Justin Tucker: Kicks three extra points in loss
Tucker did not attempt a field goal and made all three of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 21-36 loss to the Panthers.
Tucker was perfect Sunday after missing his first career extra-point attempt in Week 7, but logged only three offensive points due to a lack of volume. The 28-year-old will attempt to bounce back against the Steelers in Week 9.
