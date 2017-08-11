Ravens' Justin Tucker: Lacking usual consistency

Tucker hasn't been as consistent as usual during training camp this year, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Tucker had a 43-yard miss wiped out by a penalty in Thursday's preseason opener against Washington, and he then quieted any concerns by drilling a 59-yarder at the end of the first half. He's locked in as one of the top options at his position -- the rare kicker good enough to achieve that status without being tied to a prolific offense. Tucker's slow start to training camp isn't a major concern at this point.