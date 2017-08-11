Ravens' Justin Tucker: Lacking usual consistency
Tucker hasn't been as consistent as usual during training camp this year, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Tucker had a 43-yard miss wiped out by a penalty in Thursday's preseason opener against Washington, and he then quieted any concerns by drilling a 59-yarder at the end of the first half. He's locked in as one of the top options at his position -- the rare kicker good enough to achieve that status without being tied to a prolific offense. Tucker's slow start to training camp isn't a major concern at this point.
More News
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Turns in All-Pro performance in 2016•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Converts all four field goals Sunday•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Misses first kick of 2016 season Monday•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Accounts for eight total points Sunday•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Has record-setting first half Sunday•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Remains perfect in 2016•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...