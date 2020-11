Tucker made his only field-goal attempt as well as both of his extra-point tries in Sunday night's 23-17 loss to the Patriots.

Tucker converted from 24 yards on his field goal, but for the third straight week was only afforded one attempt outside of PAT work. That trend has left him with six or fewer points in each game over that span, hurting his recent production. He'll hope for more chances in Week 11 versus the Titans.