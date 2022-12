Tucker converted all three of his field goal attempts in Sunday's win over the Steelers and added a made extra point.

Pittsburgh is a notoriously tough place to kick late in the season but Tucker was automatic still with field goals of 42, 35, and 30 yards. Tucker is tied for the league lead in made field goals (28) and ranks fourth in field goals of 50-or-more yards (6). Tucker and the Ravens have another road divisional game set for this week as Baltimore travels to Cleveland.