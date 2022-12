Tucker made his only field-goal attempt and extra-point try in Sunday's 10-9 win over the Broncos.

Tucker's opportunities were limited after quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) exited during the first half. However, the kicker converted a 26-yard field goal and later knocked in the game-winning PAT with under 30 seconds remaining. Despite scoring a season-low four points, Tucker still ranks second among kickers league-wide with 103 points thus far.