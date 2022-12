Tucker made three of four field-goal tries and did not attempt an extra point in Saturday's 17-9 win over the Falcons.

Tucker connected on two field goals from 21 yards out and one from 27 yards. The 33-year-old's only miss was a 55-yarder that was blocked late in the first quarter. The veteran kicker remains a must-start heading into a Week 17 matchup with the Steelers.