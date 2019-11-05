Ravens' Justin Tucker: Misses extra point

Tucker converted a 39-yard field goal attempt and went 4-for-5 on extra points Sunday against the Patriots.

Sunday marked just the second time in Tucker's career that he missed an extra point, with the other time coming in Week 7 against the Saints in 2018. Both of those failed extra points came at his home stadium. Still, Tucker paces all kickers in fantasy points per game (9.4) among qualified kickers and is a perfect 17 of 17 on field goals this season.

