Tucker went 2-for-3 on field goals and added two extra points in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

Tucker was off the mark on a 50-yarder for the first time all season as the attempt clanged off the upright. He converted all of his other attempts, however, and is now 11-for-12 on field goals and 17-for-18 on extra points this season. Tucker and the Ravens return home to face the Browns on Sunday.