Ravens' Justin Tucker: Misses first 50-yarder since 2015
Tucker missed a 58-yard field goal Sunday but did convert a 28-yard attempt in addition to making all three of his extra-point tries in the Ravens' win over the Browns.
The All-Pro kicker hadn't missed a 50-yard attempt since 2015 after converting all 10 of such tries in 2016. Tucker did bounce back by making all of his other attempts Sunday, finishing the day with six points. In Week 3, Tucker and the Ravens will travel to London for a game at Wembley Stadium against the Jaguars.
