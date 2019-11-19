Ravens' Justin Tucker: Misses first field goal of 2019

Tucker went 2-for-3 on field goals and made five extra points in Sunday's win over the Texans.

The Ravens lit up the scoreboard again Sunday and Tucker has now attempted at least five extra points in each of his last three games. Tucker also had his first multi-field goal game since Week 7 in Seattle, but his chance at being perfect on field goals this season was extinguished when he pushed a 43-yard field goal in the first quarter. He averages 9.3 fantasy points per game, putting him 0.2 behind Kansas City's Harrison Butker for tops in the NFL. Tucker and the Ravens will head west to face the Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 12.