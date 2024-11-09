Tucker went 3-for-4 on extra-point tries and did not attempt a field goal in Thursday's 35-34 win over Cincinnati.

Tucker missed a key extra point early in the fourth quarter, though the Ravens were able to make up for the lost point by succeeding on a two-point conversion following their next touchdown. The missed PAT was Tucker's first since Week 6 of last season and just the seventh of his career. Tucker was also held without a field goal Thursday for the third time on the campaign.