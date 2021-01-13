Tucker missed one of three field-goal attempts but made both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-13 wild-card win over the Titans.

Tucker converted from 33 yards on his first field goal, and although he went wide right from 52 yards on his next attempt, he quickly corrected himself by nailing a 51-yarder to cap Baltimore's next drive. The usually automatic Tucker has shockingly now missed a kick in four of his last six games heading into Saturday's AFC divisional-round meeting with the Bills.