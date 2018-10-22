Ravens' Justin Tucker: Misses key extra point in loss

Tucker converted his only field goal and made two of three extra-point attempts during Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Saints.

Tucker whiffed a potential game-tying extra point attempt with 24 seconds remaining on the clock, preventing the Week 7 contest from reaching overtime. The most accurate kicker in NFL history, Tucker had converted 222 consecutive extra-point attempts prior to Sunday's miss. The 28-year-old will look to bounce back against the Panthers next week.