Tucker missed one of his three field-goal attempts but made all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bengals.
Tucker went wide right from 59 yards in the first quarter but rallied to convert from 44 and 40 yards prior to halftime. He sports 14 total points heading into Week 3's game versus the Colts.
