Tucker made two of his three field-goal tries and both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Chargers.

Tucker's miss came from 44 yards and went wide left for his fifth missed attempt on the season. Before that, he was able to connect from 42 and 48 yards out in the second and third quarter respectively. The Texas product is now just 21-26 on FGAs this season, which at an 81 percent conversion rate is currently a career low. On the brighter side, four of his five misses have come from 50-plus yards. With the Ravens on a Week 13 bye, Tucker's fantasy managers will need to find a streaming option at kicker before he returns in Week 14 when the Ravens square off with the Rams.