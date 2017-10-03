Ravens' Justin Tucker: Misses second field goal of 2017

Tucker went one-for-two on his field goal attempts Sunday, converting a 42-yarder against the Steelers.

The Ravens trotted Tucker out for a a 62-yard attempt at the end of the first half, which fell just short of the crossbar to mark his second missed field goal attempt of the season. Tucker also did not get the chance to kick an extra point Sunday as Baltimore went for a two-point conversion after its lone touchdown. The Ravens will head west in Week 5 with a matchup against the Raiders in Oakland on tap.