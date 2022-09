Tucker converted all five of his extra-point attempts Sunday against the Dolphins and made a 51-yard field goal in the loss.

Through two weeks, Tucker has attempted (and converted) just two field goals. The Raven offense had success finding the end zone in Week 2, though, so Tucker was able to bolster his fantasy production with five extra points. Baltimore travels to New England in Week 3 in what projects to be a much lower-scoring game than the one the Ravens found themselves in Sunday.