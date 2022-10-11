Tucker connected on all four of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Once again, Baltimore got the ball into field goal range late and Tucker took care of the rest with a game-winning 43-yarder to finish off a prolific evening from the star kicker. Tucker also hit a 50-yard field goal for the fourth week in a row. He is 9-for-9 on field goals this season and 15-for-16 on extra points through five games. The Ravens hit the road to face the Giants in Week 6.