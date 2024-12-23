Tucker went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all four of his PATs in Saturday's 34-17 win over the Steelers.

Tucker made a 51-yard field goal in the first half before nailing a 23-yard chip-shot in the second half of the contest. The performance was the first time since Week 9 that the kicker made multiple field goals without a miss in a game. Tucker is now 21-for-29 on field-goal tries while making 51 of 53 extra-point attempts over 15 games in 2024.