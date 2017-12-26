Ravens' Justin Tucker: Nets 11 points
Tucker made all three of his field-goal attempts (30, 39 and 36 yards) and both his extra-point tries in Saturday's 23-16 win over the Colts.
Tucker has missed just three of 71 total kicks this season, accounting for the seventh-best point tally league-wide.
