Ravens' Justin Tucker: Nets 11 points

Tucker made all three of his field-goal attempts (30, 39 and 36 yards) and both his extra-point tries in Saturday's 23-16 win over the Colts.

Tucker has missed just three of 71 total kicks this season, accounting for the seventh-best point tally league-wide.

