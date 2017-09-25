Ravens' Justin Tucker: No field goal attempts Sunday
Tucker converted his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.
Sunday marked the first time since Week 15 of the 2015 season that Tucker did not have a field goal attempt as Baltimore struggled mightily to move the ball on Jacksonville. Even with Baltimore's offensive struggles, the fact that Tucker didn't have a field goal attempt is likely an aberration. Tucker will have a chance to get back on the board at home Sunday against the Steelers.
