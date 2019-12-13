Play

Ravens' Justin Tucker: No field-goal tries

Tucker made four of five extra-point attempts during Thursday's 42-21 win over the Jets.

Tucker didn't attempt a field goal during Thursday's blowout, as Baltimore's hyper-efficient offense rolled to six touchdowns and didn't let up on the gas. The standout kicker will travel to Cleveland in Week 16.

