Ravens' Justin Tucker: Notches 11 points

Tucker made all three of his field-goal attempts and both his extra-point tries in Week 6's 23-17 win over the Bengals.

Tucker converted from 40, 49 and 21 yards on his respective field goals. The veteran has made all 30 of his kicking attempts this season, racking up 56 points in the process. That mark currently places him second league-wide in scoring.

