Ravens' Justin Tucker: Notches eight points

Tucker made a 47-yard field goal as well as all five of his extra-point tries in Sunday night's 39-38 loss to the Steelers.

Tucker has now tallied at least eight points in nine straight games, bringing his total to 112 on the campaign. That mark ranks fifth league-wide.

