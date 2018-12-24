Ravens' Justin Tucker: Pair of misses in win

Tucker made three of his five field-goal attempts and an extra point in Sunday's win over the Chargers.

Tucker's line was deflated by a series of long kicks against Los Angeles. He missed a makable 53-yard attempt and a 65-yard prayer as time expired in the first half. He did manage to connect from 56-yards and on his shorter attempts. He's hitting on 89 percent of his field goals this season (31-of-35) and continues to be one of the best fantasy options in the league at his position.