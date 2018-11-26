Ravens' Justin Tucker: Perfect again in win
Tucker converted both his field-goal attempts and made all four of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 34-17 win over the Raiders.
Tucker has kicked at least two field goals in three straight games, and remains a pillar of stability in Baltimore's offense despite questions at the quarterback position. He'll look to log another strong outing against the Falcons on Sunday.
